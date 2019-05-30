Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump campaign fund, Mar-a-Lago for Cindy Yang records: reports

Federal Prosecutors in Washington, D.C., reportedly issued subpoenas to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I was not informed about' reported request to move USS John McCain Meghan McCain: Trump is a 'child' who will always be 'deeply threatened' by my dad Trump accuses Democrats of crime amid rising calls for impeachment MORE's Florida Mar-a-Lago resort and the political fundraising committee Trump Victory for records relating to Republican donor Li "Cindy" Yang and her businesses and associates.

The Miami Herald and The Wall Street Journal reported on the subpoenas this week.

Investigators are reportedly looking into whether Yang fed Chinese money into Trump's reelection campaign or violated other campaign finance rules. They are not probing Mar-a-Lago or Trump Victory, but are rather gathering information as they put together a possible case against Yang and others who are close to her, according to the Herald.

One subpoena requires Mar-a-Lago to give prosecutors any documents or communications related to Yang and 11 others and seven companies and a charity she is connected to, a person familiar with the matter told the Herald. The other subpoena demands from Trump Victory campaign finance records related to Yang and others, according to the newspaper.

Trump Victory is a fundraising committee for Trump and the Republican National Committee.

The Hill has reached out to the U.S. attorney's office in D.C. and the Trump Organization for comment.

A Trump Victory official told the Miami Herald, "Trump Victory makes every effort possible to ensure that all contributions are made in accordance with the law."

"While we can’t comment on any possible ongoing investigations, of course our committee would comply with any request from law enforcement to ensure all contributions are made legally,” the official added.

Yang has reportedly marketed access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago on her consulting firm's website. She has also appeared in a selfie with the president.

Yang was also the owner of a Florida spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others were accused of participating in prostitution, but had sold the spa prior to the prostitution sting. Kraft is friends with Trump.