Long-shot Dems see little downside in running for president

Their names don't spark the same nods of recognition as Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats vow to repeal tax reform, putting taxes in focus for 2020 America is ready for a woman president — when the right candidate appears Two years after Trump's Paris climate move, frustrated Democrats eye 2020 MORE or Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProtester takes mic from Kamala Harris while on stage at event Media blockade on progressives is helping rig the Democratic primaries again America is ready for a woman president — when the right candidate appears MORE, but these are three of the 24 Democrats running for president. Each is polling at less than 1 percent — and they're hardly alone.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperHickenlooper booed in San Francisco for denouncing socialism 2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 MORE, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' GOP rep Gianforte considering run for Montana governor: Report The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race MORE and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetOvernight Health Care: Missouri abortion clinic will remain open | Utah proposes new cap on Medicaid spending | FDA regulators want more information on CBD products Bennet: Sanders is 'wrong to propose' 'Medicare for All' Bennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade MORE (Colo.) also have a national polling average under 1 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

So do two candidates with arguably more national name recognition. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio blames staff after he misses 9/11 memorial unveiling 2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' US measles cases grow to 971, breaking 25-year record MORE's polling average is 0.3 percent, just behind Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandProtester takes mic from Kamala Harris while on stage at event 2020 Democrats celebrate Pride Month by expressing support for LGBT rights Gillibrand marks Pride Month with LGBT rights agenda MORE's (D-N.Y.) 0.4 percent.

All of these candidates, along with a few others in the crowded race, are decided long shots to win the nomination. But all stand to benefit from a race that will bring attention even to those candidates pulling in relatively few votes.

“There are candidates who are running to win, and there are candidates who are running to raise their profile,” said Chris Kofinis, who served as a senior adviser to the presidential campaigns of Wesley Clarke in 2004 and John Edwards in 2008.

The long-shot candidates say they don’t see themselves that way. They see a wide-open race for the Democratic nomination, arguing that if the frontrunners falter, they have as good a shot as anyone at catching fire. With the unpredictability of Trump-era politics, they say it can pay to just to have your name in the mix.

In reality, many of the candidates know they are doomed, say veteran Democrats, but see the race as a chance to boost their profiles and position themselves for future opportunities.

“The next six months are going to distinguish which ones are really running and which ones aren’t,” Kofinis said.

Some candidates are young and playing the long game. Eric Swalwell, the California congressman, and Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardDemocratic pollster says candidates with low polling see more need to do Fox town halls 2020 Democrats have thin legislative resumes The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race MORE, the Hawaii congresswoman, are both 38; Julián Castro, the Obama-era Housing and Urban Development secretary, is 44; and Ryan, an Ohio congressman, is 45.

With the first Democratic primary debate just weeks away, experts say a failed presidential bid now could set some candidates up for a stronger run in 2024, 2028 or beyond.

Other White House hopefuls may be gunning for Cabinet posts in a new Democratic administration — Commerce or Labor secretary — or are aiming for a future bid for higher office, like senator or governor. Most wouldn't mind being picked as a vice presidential running mate, as frontrunner Joe Biden was after his failed 2008 White House bid — though that seems highly unlikely for a candidate pulling in just 1 percent support.

The bottom line is, these candidates see little downside in a failed shot at the presidency. A White House run in this never-ending campaign media cycle — chock-full of CNN and MSNBC town halls, televised debates, and cable-news hits — will raise these candidates' profiles no matter how their campaigns fare. That could lead to future book deals, speaking gigs or cable-news contracts.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal Alan Stuart LowenthalWHIP LIST: Number of Democrats backing Trump impeachment inquiry rises Overnight Energy: Dems press Interior chief to embrace climate action | Lawmakers at odds on how to regulate chemicals in water | Warren releases climate plan for military Interior chief dismisses climate concerns in first Natural Resources hearing: 'I haven't lost any sleep over it' MORE (D-Calif.), who serves with many of the candidates but has yet to endorse, said the motivation is “all of the above.”

“Just as likely, it’s that running for president could be a stepping stone to other things,” he said. “Just the fact that they are a presidential candidate who throws their support ultimately to the person that wins” could lead to other opportunities.

Yet another possible explanation: Some long-shot candidates are running to draw attention to a pet issue or cause they feel is being ignored by some of the top-tier contenders. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeTwo years after Trump's Paris climate move, frustrated Democrats eye 2020 2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Inslee hammers Trump in new immigration platform MORE, the Washington state governor, is billing himself as the climate-change candidate.

Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe Castro to participate in Fox News town hall The Hill's Morning Report - Mueller finally speaks. What now? MORE, a Marine and Iraq War veteran who is a congressman from Massachusetts, launched his mental health plan this week by disclosing that he had personally been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

“I'm sharing my experience because I want people to know they're not alone and they should feel empowered to get the treatment they need,” tweeted Moulton, whose polling average stands at just 0.3 percent.

Ryan, the 45-year-old insurgent who challenged Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi promises 'ironclad case' against Trump Dem Rep. Dingell: 'I don't want to play into Russia's hands' with 'partisan impeachment' Trump's Mexican tariffs expose administration rifts MORE for minority leader after Democrats’ 2016 drubbing, has turned his focus to job losses and the opioid epidemic in Rust Belt districts like his, which he says have too long been ignored by his party.

“Come to Youngstown, Ohio, and see what communities are actually going through, and you'll see why I'm running and why I have a shot,” Ryan told The Hill during an interview at the Capitol. “There's a lot of communities that look like that. And people are fed up and tired of being ignored.”

Ryan also pointed to past presidential primaries, including 2004, where candidates surged and dropped behind at different moments of the campaign.

“If you go back and look at the history of these races, the person in the lead, or the top two people, or three people in the lead never end up being the ones who win,” Ryan said. “You can ask President Joe Lieberman or President Howard Dean, or any of these guys. It's very, very early.”

One member of the long-shot pool who has had more time than others to get his name out there is John Delaney. The wealthy businessman and former Maryland congressman became the first Democrat to enter the race when he announced his campaign in 2017, planning to use his own money to build name recognition in places like Iowa and New Hampshire. But so far, the strategy hasn’t paid dividends.

Asked if he’s running for some other political position, Delaney replied: “I’m running for president. That’s all I got to say about it. Opinions are like people’s mouths. Everyone has one.”

Still, he conceded that it has been a challenge to break through the news cycle when there are 24 Democrats vying for the nomination, including a former vice president and a handful of governors and senators.

Amid an increasingly-prominent progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Delaney still sees a lane for a centrist, bipartisan, pro-business candidate like himself.

But he realizes he needs to be more aggressive — even when rolling out a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan this week — if he wants to rise above all the noise. He's done this by taking shots at President Trump Donald John TrumpLondon mayor says UK is 'on the wrong side of history' with Trump visit Hickenlooper booed in San Francisco for denouncing socialism Cuomo calls Trump base 'mostly middle aged angry white males' MORE, tearing into the president last month for walking out of an infrastructure meeting with Congressional leaders.

“This was a crystal clear example of him putting his own self interest ahead of the needs of the country," Delaney said of Trump.

Some have argued that the historically large primary field reflects the enormous enthusiasm among Democrats as they look to oust Trump. But not everyone is thrilled that so many have jumped in, worried that it could drag out the nominating process and efforts to unify around a single candidate ahead of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

“I think we’ve entered the theater of the absurd with this many candidates in the race, where reality and logic suggests the overwhelming majority simply won’t be competitive,” said one Democratic campaign strategist.

“Try to convince candidates they can’t win when they’ve convinced themselves they can is a losing proposition. … A lot of it is ego, man. It's ego.”