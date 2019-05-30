DNC requiring female moderators at every presidential debate: report

The Democratic National Committee will have at least one female moderator at each Democratic presidential debate.

"The DNC is committed to an inclusive and fair debate process," DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill told Refinery29. "That means that all 12 DNC sanctioned debates will feature a diverse group of moderators and panelists including women and people of color, ensuring that the conversations reflect the concerns of all Americans."

"We have taken an innovative and inclusive approach to debates so that we reach the widest audience and give our historically large field of candidates a fair chance to make their case to the American people," Cahill added.

The news that all DNC debates would have at least one woman moderating was first reported by Refinery29.

The first Democratic Primary debate will take place in June. There are currently 24 people vying for the party's nomination, with 20 having met at least one qualifying criteria, having reached either 1 percent support in three DNC-recognized polls or garnering 65,000 individual donors in at least 20 states.

The DNC has said that it will prioritize candidates who meet both requirements.