Sanders, Harris criticize Democratic Louisiana governor over 'heartbeat' abortion bill

Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe antidote to information overload? Information The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Chris Christie: Mueller 'contradicts' Barr's summary of his findings MORE (D-Calif.) criticized Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Thursday for his support of a bill that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

"Dangerous attacks on women’s constitutional right to an abortion are outrageous no matter what party you’re in," Harris tweeted after Edwards signed the bill, which would outlaw abortion around six weeks into pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My message to the Gov. of Louisiana: women have agency, women have value, women have authority to make decisions about their own lives—and we will not go backward," she added.

Dangerous attacks on women’s constitutional right to an abortion are outrageous no matter what party you’re in. My message to the Gov. of Louisiana: women have agency, women have value, women have authority to make decisions about their own lives—and we will not go backward. https://t.co/oi7vgy90ej — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2019

Sanders also tweeted on Thursday afternoon, calling the move an "outrage."

"The Democratic governor of Louisiana is signing draconian anti-abortion legislation today" Sanders wrote. "This is an outrage. Regardless of party, we must vigorously defend a woman's constitutional right to control her own body."

The Democratic governor of Louisiana is signing draconian anti-abortion legislation today. This is an outrage. Regardless of party, we must vigorously defend a woman's constitutional right to control her own body. https://t.co/Bv1fcVEuhi — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 30, 2019

Edwards, who says he is "pro-life," signed the bill on Thursday. The legislation does not have exceptions for rape and incest.

“In 2015, I ran for governor as a pro-life candidate after serving as a pro-life legislator for eight years,” he said Thursday. “As governor, I have been true to my word and my beliefs on this issue.”

The governor is the first Democrat to sign a sweeping bill limiting abortion rights in a state.

The legislation comes amid a series of similar bills in other states, as well as a bill that was signed into law earlier this month in Alabama that outlaws almost all abortions.

Sanders and Harris are among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.