Bennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade

Presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Dems make last dash for debate stage The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE (D-Colo.) pledged Thursday to appoint judges who will "uphold the precedent of Roe v. Wade."

Asked during a CNN presidential town hall what steps he would take to uphold the landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing a woman's right to abortion, Bennet said he would make sure "that the judges I appoint are judges that will uphold the precedent of Roe v. Wade to begin with."

Bennet also praised a plan by fellow Democratic presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates Chris Christie: Mueller 'contradicts' Barr's summary of his findings MORE (D-Calif.) to involve the Justice Department in states' attempts to restrict abortion. Harris's proposal would require states that have attempted to restrict abortion rights and lost court battles to obtain Justice Department’s pre-approval before they can move forward with new restrictions.

“Women’s reproductive rights are under assault all over the United States. Women’s health care is under assault all over the United States,” he said.

Bennet added that he supports the decisions by a number of major film production companies to boycott Georgia if the state's new "heartbeat" abortion law goes into effect.

“I think it’s important, it’s helpful and it’s necessary. Look, this is a moment when our democracy is under siege in so many different ways," he said. "This isn’t about just politicians. This is about all of America rising up and saying, we’re going in a different direction.”

A series of states in recent weeks have passed laws to curtail access to abortion. Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates MSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe antidote to information overload? Information The narratives of the Democratic presidential candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMueller speaks: Five takeaways Biden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now MSNBC's Chris Matthews: 'Now or never' for Pelosi to pursue impeachment MORE (D-N.J.), have also said they would appoint only Supreme Court justices who support Roe v. Wade.