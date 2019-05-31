Kasich on 2020: 'There is no path right now for me'

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Friday he has no interest in launching a doomed primary challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpMexican president on Trump immigration tariffs: 'America First is a fallacy' Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Grassley slams Trump tariffs on Mexico: 'A misuse of presidential tariff authority' MORE in 2020.

"There is no path right now for me. I don't see a way to get there," Kasich said in a Friday CNN interview, citing Trump's strong backing among GOP voters.

"Ninety percent of the Republican Party supports him," Kasich said. "It may be a shrinking Republican Party, but nevertheless."

"Maybe somebody wants to run and make a statement and that's fine, but I've never gotten involved in a political race where I didn't think I could win," he added.

Kasich, a frequent Trump critic who sought the GOP's 2016 nomination, did hint that he may yet run for office again.

"Right now there's no path, but we never know what the future's going to bring," he said.

The president currently faces one primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldBiden at bottom of list in environmental group's climate rankings Here are the potential candidates still eyeing 2020 bids Republicans deserve to have real competitive presidential primary MORE.

Two dozen Democrats are vying for the party's nomination to challenge Trump.