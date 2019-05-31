Bennet: Sanders is 'wrong to propose' 'Medicare for All'

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Ocasio-Cortez to Cruz: 'Let's make a deal' MORE (D-Colo.) said Thursday in a CNN town hall that fellow White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Sanders, Harris criticize Democratic Louisiana governor over 'heartbeat' abortion bill Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) is "wrong" to propose "Medicare for All."

Bennet said his own plan would include a "public option" and allow people to keep their insurer if they like it. He characterized it as “Medicare for All, if you want it."

"But if you want to keep the insurance you have, which many people do, then you’d be able to do that as well,” Bennet said.

“Now, Bernie is proposing: If you like your insurance, we’re going to take it away from you,” he said. “Bernie’s wrong to propose it. I think what we should do is give American people a choice.”

Sen. Michael Bennet says Sen. Bernie Sanders is "wrong to propose" Medicare for All because it would eliminate the role of private insurers. "I think what we should do is give American people a choice,” he says. #CNNTownHall https://t.co/b1WYiUadVn pic.twitter.com/B7iGlR3h31 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 31, 2019

Sanders and other 2020 Democrats have backed Medicare for All. Bennet, meanwhile, has supported a plan called "Medicare X," which would allow people of all ages to purchase Medicare plans, which are currently mostly restricted to people age 65 and older.

Bennet and Sanders are among the two dozen presidential candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination.