Inslee hammers Trump in new immigration platform

Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOvernight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 Biden at bottom of list in environmental group's climate rankings Overnight Energy: Lawmaker warns White House not to influence science in climate report | Trump appeals Arctic drilling decision | Officials promote natural gas exports as 'freedom gas' MORE’s new immigration platform, which was released Friday morning, specifically targets President Trump Donald John TrumpMexican president on Trump immigration tariffs: 'America First is a fallacy' Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Grassley slams Trump tariffs on Mexico: 'A misuse of presidential tariff authority' MORE’s border agenda, vowing to end a slate of White House policies meant to curtail legal and illegal crossings into the U.S.

The Washington governor called to reverse signature policies such as the construction of a border wall, the ban on immigration from several Muslim-majority countries and the cutting off of aid to key Central American nations.

The proposal would also reinstate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protected migrants who came to the country illegally as children from deportation.

Immigration has emerged as a hot-button issue for Democrats incensed by the now-ended “zero tolerance policy,” which led to the separation of families at the southern border. Several migrant children have also died while in government custody, further fueling calls for a revamp of the country’s immigration system.

“The failure of the federal government to address comprehensive immigration reform has resulted in cruel and deadly misuse of our immigration enforcement, undermined due process for all immigrants, and created unpredictability for businesses,” Inslee wrote in the plan.

“These challenges did not start with the election of President Trump, but his determination to turn America into a country that is fundamentally hostile to immigrants is making them far worse,” he added. “President Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, which predictably drives immigrants and refugees to urgently attempt to travel to the United States, is also directly responsible for creating the crisis at the border."

The plan, Inslee’s first that does not center around climate change, includes provisions to establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, boost foreign aid to Latin America to curb the migrants fleeing violence and increase the number of refugees admitted to the country beyond the Obama-era target of 110,000.

It also vows to end the “abuse” of solitary confinement, reduce the number of immigrants held in detention and withdraw the military from the southern border.

“These steps will contribute to restoring regular order and humanity to the implementation of our immigration laws,” Inslee said.

The Washington Democrat does not set out a price tag for his plan, but says that current policies are already costing the country, claiming that the Trump administration's threat to close the border between the U.S. and Mexico “endangers $1.6 billion in daily cross-border trade.”

Inslee is not the first 2020 contender to release an immigration proposal. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) unveiled his own immigration plan this week that would create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people within his first 100 days in office. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced a plan last month that would decriminalize border crossings.