Trump launching 2020 campaign on June 18 with Florida rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpMexican president on Trump immigration tariffs: 'America First is a fallacy' Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Grassley slams Trump tariffs on Mexico: 'A misuse of presidential tariff authority' MORE said Friday that he will formally announce his reelection campaign during a rally in Orlando, Fla., later this month.

The president tweeted that he will be joined by first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPelosi hits Trump's immigration plan: 'I don't know if merit counted for when his wife's family came' to US Meghan Markle not meeting with Trump during upcoming visit to UK: report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure MORE, Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Democrats deal with Mueller fallout The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump: GOP has `clear contrast' with Dems on immigration The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - After GOP infighting, Trump Jr. agrees to testify again MORE at the June 18 event at the Amway Center.

Trump filed for reelection shortly after taking office in 2017, and he has held campaign rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania in recent weeks. But he had teased a larger kickoff announcement and will hold it in the Sunshine State, which figures to feature prominently in the outcome of the 2020 race.

The president is banking on a strong economy and solid support among Republicans for his reelection bid. His approval rating has stagnated in the low-40s for most of his presidency, though a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released Friday showed Trump with his highest rating in two years at 48 percent.

The president appears to be increasingly focused on 2020, as he has been fixated on assessing the field of potential Democratic challengers in recent weeks. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 Elizabeth Warren's dog beats other 2020 Democrats in pet name poll Meghan McCain praises Biden on anniversary of Beau's death: 'A wonderful, resilient family' MORE in particular has captured his attention.

Trump has tweeted repeatedly about Biden, sought to stick him with a derisive nickname and predicted that the former Delaware senator would be the eventual Democratic nominee. Trump caused a stir when he said during a recent trip to Japan that he agreed with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNorth Korea envoy executed over failed Trump-Kim summit: report Sun-Maid raisins pulls sponsorship of baseball team over Ocasio-Cortez 'enemies of freedom' video The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE that Biden was a "low IQ" individual.

Biden sits atop most Democratic primary polls, and he leads Trump in multiple polls of a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

In a recent Fox News poll, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Sanders, Harris criticize Democratic Louisiana governor over 'heartbeat' abortion bill Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Warren unveils child care cost calculator in push for universal child care Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Sanders, Harris criticize Democratic Louisiana governor over 'heartbeat' abortion bill MORE (D-Calif.) were within the margin of error of defeating Trump.