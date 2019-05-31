California Democrats to hold presidential forum in November

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Democratic Party has partnered with Univision to host a presidential candidates forum in November, just before the party's delegates vote on whether to endorse a candidate.

The party said Friday it will host candidates who meet certain criteria at their fall endorsing convention in Long Beach on Nov. 16.

Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said the party would invite candidates who met criteria for inclusion in debates sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The DNC has said candidates must reach at least 2 percent support in several polls and earn donations from 130,000 individuals spread across many states.

Fourteen presidential candidates will address California Democratic Party delegates this weekend in San Francisco.

Those delegates will also pick a replacement for Gallardo-Rooker, who has served as chairwoman since December, when the previous chairman resigned over allegations of sexual and workplace harassment and retaliation.