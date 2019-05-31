Beto O'Rourke spoke with Hillary Clinton about his 2020 campaign

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) spoke with 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary, Chelsea Clinton plan Hollywood production company: report Pamela Anderson defends Assange: 'There were two sides to this election' Congress' mission is clear after Mueller statement MORE over the phone this week about his presidential bid, according to the Daily Beast.

“Beto is grateful for Secretary Clinton's leadership and service to our country,” said Chris Evans, a spokesperson for the campaign. “He is glad they had the opportunity to talk about how we're witnessing people in communities all across America step up like never before, unite together, and fight to overcome the greatest set of challenges this country has ever faced.”

Evans pointed The Hill to his comment in the Daily Beast article when reached for comment.

The call, which came at O’Rourke’s request, was the first time he and Clinton had spoken about the 2020 race.

O’Rourke has hired several alumni of Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid for his own campaign. The former secretary of State has met with several 2020 contenders but has not yet issued an endorsement.

The Texas Democrat first rose to national prominence last year after an insurgent Senate bid to unseat Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOcasio-Cortez to Cruz: 'Let's make a deal' Ted Cruz says he backs Ocasio-Cortez on lifetime lobbying ban for lawmakers 2020 Democrats have thin legislative resumes MORE raked in a record amount of online donations. However, his standing in national and statewide polls has fallen in recent weeks amid dwindling media attention.