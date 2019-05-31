2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act'

Several Democrats running for president in 2020 called for action in response to Friday’s shooting in Virginia Beach, which killed 11 people and injured six.

The shooting took place about 4 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Municipal Building when Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervara said a “longtime employee of public utilities” began to “indiscriminately fire upon all the victims.”

Nearly all the presidential contenders repeated calls for Washington to enact stricter gun control measures to prevent future attacks.

“Jane and I are grieving for the victims in Virginia Beach and their families,” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Sanders, Harris criticize Democratic Louisiana governor over 'heartbeat' abortion bill Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) tweeted."The days of the NRA controlling Congress and writing our gun laws must end. Congress must listen to the American people and pass gun safety legislation. This sickening gun violence must stop."

“Heartbroken for the victims and their families of the Virginia Beach shooting and grateful for the first responders on the scene. This senseless act of violence should not be normal. Too many communities have been shattered by gun violence — we cannot continue to stand idly by,” Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Sanders, Harris criticize Democratic Louisiana governor over 'heartbeat' abortion bill MORE (D-Calif.) said.

“I’m heartsick and praying for the victims and their loved ones. Eleven people should not have been murdered today. How many lives will it take before Congress acts to end this crisis?” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Warren unveils child care cost calculator in push for universal child care Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) asked.

“Another horrific shooting shocks the nation, this time in Virginia Beach. We grieve with those impacted even as we await more information. Already, this much is clear: it is unacceptable for America to remain the only developed country where this is routine. We must act,” South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegElizabeth Warren's dog beats other 2020 Democrats in pet name poll Warren: I won't help Fox News 'raise money off my name' by doing town hall Buttigieg releases 'Rules of the Road' campaign values MORE tweeted.

“11 people dead. My heart breaks for those killed in another senseless act of gun violence & the loved ones of the victims whose lives are now shattered. We have the power to stop this—we can & will pass commonsense gun safety laws to end these tragedies,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment Valerie Jarrett: Obama would be impeached 'in a nanosecond' for behaving like Trump MORE (D-N.J.) said.

“We heard devastating news out of Virginia Beach today and Trudi and I mourn with the victims’ families. Thoughts and prayers are never enough. State and national leaders must step up to enact reforms that will prevent lives from being lost,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOvernight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 Biden at bottom of list in environmental group's climate rankings Overnight Energy: Lawmaker warns White House not to influence science in climate report | Trump appeals Arctic drilling decision | Officials promote natural gas exports as 'freedom gas' MORE (D) tweeted.

“The news out of Virginia Beach is simply devastating. Public servants who just showed up to do their job are not coming home tonight because of gun violence. This story has played out too many times in too many towns. We need to stand up and stop this. #EnoughIsEnough” former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperOvernight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 Elizabeth Warren's dog beats other 2020 Democrats in pet name poll Biden at bottom of list in environmental group's climate rankings MORE said (D) said.

“As I was with a film crew recording a video on mass shootings we were told another community has suffered a mass shooting. #Virginia, we mourn with you. This can never be normal. It is never too early for us to also say #EnoughIsEnough,” tweeted Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellCastro to participate in Fox News town hall 2020 Democrats have thin legislative resumes Swalwell says he's told colleagues to 'prepare for impeachment' MORE (D-Calif.), who has made gun control the cornerstone of his White House bid.

“Too many lives cut short. This has to stop. I’m holding Virginia Beach in my heart tonight,” Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockGOP rep Gianforte considering run for Montana governor: Report The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race All the states taking up new abortion laws in 2019 MORE (D) said.

"We’re heartbroken. We’re angered. We’re out of patience. It’s within our power to stop these mass murders. Gun control now," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioUS measles cases grow to 971, breaking 25-year record 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis Trump used Air Force One for political trips after criticizing Obama for it: report MORE (D) tweeted.

"Our hearts are with the people of Virginia Beach, especially the victims and their families in this time of grief," former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDemocratic pollster says candidates with low polling see more need to do Fox town halls The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Democrats deal with Mueller fallout The Hill's Morning Report - Mueller finally speaks. What now? MORE (D-Md.) tweeted.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Democrats deal with Mueller fallout 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment The Hill's 12:30 Report: Mueller breaks silence in surprise statement MORE (D-Texas) said he wants to work with Americans "to meet this crisis with the urgency it demands and finally end this epidemic."

"We can and must pass common sense reforms to end the gun violence epidemic," former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro said.

"I'm heartbroken and furious for the Virginia Beach community, particularly the loved ones of the 11 people murdered today," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBennet pledges to appoint judges who will uphold Roe v. Wade Bennet warns against 'race to judgment' on Trump impeachment On The Money: Trump hits Mexico with new tariffs over immigration | White House starts clock on approval for new NAFTA | Third House Republican blocks disaster aid bill MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Joe Biden's big advantage Yang becomes fourth presidential candidate to sign pledge to end 'Forever War' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Justices sidestep major abortion decision despite pressure MORE called the shooting a "nightmare come true" and said it needed to be "harder for people to get and use guns that can cause such tragedies."

"I’m committed to doing my part to help make this nation a place where these incidents never happen ever," Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamBooker calls for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings The top 10 Democrats in the 2020 race Whip list: Who's clinched a spot in the 2020 Democratic debates MORE tweeted.

Gun control has become one of the Democratic Party’s most animating issues after a string of high-profile mass shootings sparked calls from the party’s base for tighter gun laws, including universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

Harris and Booker have both released plans to combat gun violence.