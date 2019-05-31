De Blasio blames staff after he misses 9/11 memorial unveiling

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioUS measles cases grow to 971, breaking 25-year record 2020 hopeful Delaney announces T plan to address infrastructure crisis Trump used Air Force One for political trips after criticizing Obama for it: report MORE (D) on Friday blamed his staff for him missing a memorial event honoring those who died from toxic exposure after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

A spokesperson for the 2020 presidential candidate told the New York Post in a statement that the mayor missed the solemn ceremony because none of his staffers told him about it.

“The Mayor’s team believed they could not make the event work with his schedule and declined without conferring with him,” de Blasio spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, said in a statement. “Had known about the invitation, he would have attended.”

The outlet previously noted that de Blasio was seen getting coffee in Brooklyn and working out in Park Slope on Thursday morning.

The 9/11 Memorial Glade, designed by Michael Arad and Peter Walker, honors the thousands of 9/11 rescue and recovery workers who got sick or died of exposure to toxins in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was also not in attendance at the Thursday ceremony but told the outlet that the state provided funding.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, as well as several local members of Congress, attending the somber service, according to the Post.

De Blasio earlier this month jumped into the crowded field of Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential election.

The New York mayor barely shows up in most polls and faces opposition in his home city to his presidential run. A survey from Quinnipiac University Poll released last month showed 76 percent of respondents living in the city think he should not run for president.