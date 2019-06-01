2020 Democrats celebrate Pride Month by expressing support for LGBT rights

Some of the two dozen candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday marked the start of LGBT Pride Month with social media posts expressing support for LGBT rights.

Democrats including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Biden launches digital campaign targeting teachers Trump launching 2020 campaign on June 18 with Florida rally MORE (Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Warren unveils new plan to allow presidents to be indicted The Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe MORE (N.J.) as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'Rourke2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Democrats deal with Mueller fallout 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment MORE (Texas) tweeted to kick off Pride Month, which is celebrated annually in June.

Their posts follow a Friday tweet from President Trump Donald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez returns to bartending in support of tipped workers: 'Still got it!' Trade wars have cost stock market trillion: Deutsche Bank analysis Dollar stores warn they will have to raise prices over tariffs MORE recognizing Pride Month and the "outstanding contributions" LGBT people have made to the U.S.

Harris called for a renewed "commitment to dignity, acceptance, and equal rights for everyone."

#PrideMonth is a time to proudly celebrate who you are. As we recognize the rich history and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, let’s renew our commitment to dignity, acceptance, and equal rights for everyone. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2019

O'Rourke criticized Trump's record on LGBT rights. He also confirmed an announcement that he and his wife, Amy, would run a 5K to celebrate pride.

We just saw the President try to make it harder for transgender Americans to get health care.



As Pride begins — 50 years from Stonewall — we know there is so much progress to celebrate, but so much more to fight for. The work continues, the march goes on, but equality will win. pic.twitter.com/QxayCZkvzU — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 1, 2019

So excited to run with Amy next Saturday in Des Moines as we celebrate Pride! https://t.co/VpVBhLoCZB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 1, 2019

Booker said he would "continue the work fighting for a future where everyone in this country can enjoy the same ideals of equality." He also promoted pride-themed campaign merchandise.

Happy #Pride Month! This June I’m excited to celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and community, and continue the work fighting for a future where everyone in this country can enjoy the same ideals of equality. pic.twitter.com/r3lfp94iPN — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 1, 2019

Ready for #PrideMonth? Our team is excited to launch new campaign merch in celebration of #Pride and the LGBTQ+ community → https://t.co/tgVPAFIzHh — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 1, 2019

Like Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro promoted pride-themed T-shirts and stickers.

Hey, y'all means ALL! We're kicking off #Pride month with some new #Castro2020 merch designed by our team and @cruzortizart to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community and an inclusive, people first future for our country.



T-shirts and stickers available >> https://t.co/ItTsHYOTPw pic.twitter.com/G6NYFyI7B1 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 1, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Warren unveils new plan to allow presidents to be indicted The Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe MORE (D-N.Y.) unveiled an expansive LGBT rights agenda that includes codifying marriage equality and outlawing "conversion therapy."

LGBTQ Americans deserve a president who will always protect their civil rights. Today, I’m sharing my LGBTQ rights agenda to combat discrimination and ensure that every LGBTQ person can live freely and safely in America: https://t.co/Lj23HfEiNx — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 1, 2019