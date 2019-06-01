2020 Democrats celebrate Pride Month by expressing support for LGBT rights

By Rachel Frazin - 06/01/19 03:52 PM EDT
 
2020 Democrats celebrate Pride Month by expressing support for LGBT rights
© Getty Images

Some of the two dozen candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday marked the start of LGBT Pride Month with social media posts expressing support for LGBT rights.

Democrats including Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi Harris2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Biden launches digital campaign targeting teachers Trump launching 2020 campaign on June 18 with Florida rally MORE (Calif.) and Cory BookerCory Anthony Booker2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Warren unveils new plan to allow presidents to be indicted The Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe MORE (N.J.) as well as former Rep. Beto O'RourkeBeto O'Rourke2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Democrats deal with Mueller fallout 2020 Democrats ramp up calls for Trump impeachment MORE (Texas) tweeted to kick off Pride Month, which is celebrated annually in June. 

Their posts follow a Friday tweet from President TrumpDonald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez returns to bartending in support of tipped workers: 'Still got it!' Trade wars have cost stock market trillion: Deutsche Bank analysis Dollar stores warn they will have to raise prices over tariffs MORE recognizing Pride Month and the  "outstanding contributions" LGBT people have made to the U.S. 

Harris called for a renewed "commitment to dignity, acceptance, and equal rights for everyone."

O'Rourke criticized Trump's record on LGBT rights. He also confirmed an announcement that he and his wife, Amy, would run a 5K to celebrate pride. 

Booker said he would "continue the work fighting for a future where everyone in this country can enjoy the same ideals of equality." He also promoted pride-themed campaign merchandise. 

Like Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro promoted pride-themed T-shirts and stickers.  

Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Warren unveils new plan to allow presidents to be indicted The Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe MORE (D-N.Y.) unveiled an expansive LGBT rights agenda that includes codifying marriage equality and outlawing "conversion therapy." 

Tags Kirsten Gillibrand Kamala Harris Beto O'Rourke Donald Trump Cory Booker pride month LGBT LGBT rights