Hickenlooper booed in San Francisco for denouncing socialism

SAN FRANCISCO -- Democratic activists booed former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Overnight Energy: Biden at bottom of green group's climate rankings | Ex-Interior chief Zinke won't rule out return to politics | Sierra Club to commit resources to help 100 candidates in 2020 Elizabeth Warren's dog beats other 2020 Democrats in pet name poll MORE (D) on Saturday after he warned party faithful about the perils of embracing socialism and socialist positions ahead of next year's presidential race.

Hickenlooper, a former governor of a purple state Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli sues company he founded for million Beto O'Rourke spoke with Hillary Clinton about his 2020 campaign The Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe MORE won by just 4.9 percent of the vote in 2016, said Republicans would use the Democratic flirtation with socialism to paint the entire party as outside the mainstream of the political spectrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If we want to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez returns to bartending in support of tipped workers: 'Still got it!' Trade wars have cost stock market trillion: Deutsche Bank analysis Dollar stores warn they will have to raise prices over tariffs MORE and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer," Hickenlooper told delegates to the California Democratic Party convention.

Some delegates, meeting in perhaps the most liberal city in America, booed.

Hickenlooper, polling near the bottom of the 24-candidate Democratic field, anticipated the reaction. He amassed a centrist record as governor, working with a Republican-controlled legislature for most of his two terms in office, though he scored progressive wins in his final two years on the job after Democrats reclaimed control of the state House and Senate.



He said allowing Republicans to define the Democratic brand would hurt the party's chances of winning the White House in 2020.

"If we don't draw a clear distinction between Democrats and our candidates and socialism, the Republicans will paint us into a corner that we can't get out of," Hickenlooper told The Hill in an interview shortly after his speech. "Massive government expansions may not be strictly speaking socialism, but trust me Republicans will make it seem like socialism. In places like Ohio and Michigan and North Carolina and Wisconsin, places we have to win to beat Trump, we'll be starting out ten yards behind."

"We need to be laser-focused on winning this election, and that's going to mean focusing on kitchen table programs that will actually improve people's quality of life," he said.

If he is included in the first Democratic presidential debate later this month in Miami, Hickenlooper is likely to portray himself as a pragmatic contrast to candidates who have positioned themselves much farther to the left.

Hickenlooper has met one of the Democratic National Committee's two thresholds for being included in the debate after receiving at least one percent support in three public surveys.

He has not yet collected the 65,000 donors necessary to meet the second threshold. If more than 20 candidates qualify for the debates, those who have not met both thresholds risk missing out on the debate stage.