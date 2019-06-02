Moulton: I'll do 'whatever I can' to address gun violence

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe Castro to participate in Fox News town hall The Hill's Morning Report - Mueller finally speaks. What now? MORE (D-Mass.) on Sunday used the example of his own military experience while pledging to do "whatever" he can to address gun violence if elected president.

“I carried two grenades on my chest every single day I was in Iraq. I never blew myself up. I was very safe. I would feel comfortable having two grenades on me tonight,” the 2020 presidential hopeful said during a CNN town hall. “But would you feel comfortable? No. So we’ve decided as a society that we’re not going to allow people to walk around with grenades.”

Moulton an Iraq War veteran, continued, “Weapons of war have no place on our streets or in our schools."

“And whether it’s declaring a national emergency or pursuing executive action, I will do whatever I can to actually make progress on this gun violence plague in America," he added.

CNN host Victor Blackwell pressed Moulton on how his administration would anticipate the shooting that left 12 dead in Virginia Beach on Friday.