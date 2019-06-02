Moulton: 'If this country wasn't racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor'

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump turns the page back to Mueller probe Castro to participate in Fox News town hall The Hill's Morning Report - Mueller finally speaks. What now? MORE (D-Mass.) said Sunday that racism in America prevented Stacey Abrams from being elected governor of Georgia last year.

“If this country wasn’t racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor,” the White House hopeful said during a CNN town hall in Atlanta. “People of color are being systemically denied the most basic right in a democracy, which is the right to vote.”

Abrams, a black woman, lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp, a white man, by a little more than 1 percentage point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest was rife with allegations of minority voter suppression by Kemp, who was secretary of state before running for governor.

Moulton's comment came in response to a question he received about how his administration would combat systemic racism.

The Massachusetts lawmaker called for the protection of voting rights and criminal justice reform.