Gillibrand: 'The NRA is the worst organization in this country'

"They care more about their profits than the American people," she said at a Fox News town hall.

The 2020 presidential hopeful outlined the steps she would take to address the issue of gun violence: enact universal background checks, pass a federal gun trafficking law, and ban bump stocks, military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

But she turned her answers to a number of follow-up questions — about her move to the left on some gun issues since being elected senator, about the shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday that left 12 dead, about her own NRA rating — back to the NRA.

"The NRA is lying to the American people. It is not about the Second Amendment. It is about gun sales," she said. "It is literally about greed and corruption and making sure the status quo stays the same."