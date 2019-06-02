Gillibrand spars with Fox News host over abortion coverage

© Stefani Reynolds
Democratic presidential hopeful Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandProtester takes mic from Kamala Harris while on stage at event 2020 Democrats celebrate Pride Month by expressing support for LGBT rights Gillibrand marks Pride Month with LGBT rights agenda MORE sparred with Fox News host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceSwalwell says he's told colleagues to 'prepare for impeachment' Fox's Chris Wallace challenges Graham over past comments on ignoring subpoenas DNC boss says candidates to be involved in debate lottery MORE over the network's coverage of abortion issues during a town hall Sunday night.
In answering a question at a Fox News town hall from a retired neonatal nurse about third-trimester abortion, Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said women should decide how many children they are having, when they have children and under what circumstances.
ADVERTISEMENT
"What we've created, unfortunately, is a false choice and a false narrative. And Chris I want to talk about the role Fox News plays in this because it's a problem. I can tell you before President TrumpDonald John TrumpLondon mayor says UK is 'on the wrong side of history' with Trump visit Hickenlooper booed in San Francisco for denouncing socialism Cuomo calls Trump base 'mostly middle aged angry white males' MORE gave his State of the Union, Fox News talked about infanticide. Infanticide doesn't exist," she said before Wallace spoke over her.
"Senator, senator," Wallace said, "I just want to say, we brought you here, gave you an hour, we're treating you fairly. I understand that maybe to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you're going to attack us. I'm not sure, it's frankly very polite when we've invited you to be here."
Gillibrand responded, "I'll do it in a polite way."
"Why don't we instead of talking about Fox News why don't you answer the questions," Wallace said.
Gillibrand then continued with her answer.
"The debate over whether or not women should have reproductive freedom has turned into a red herring debate," she said. "And what happens on Fox News is relevant because they talked about infanticide for 6.5 hours before President Trump's State of the Union, they mentioned in 35 times. That's not what the debate of what access to care is about in this country. It doesn't happen, it's illegal, it's not a fact. And I believe all of us have a responsibility to talk about facts."
The exchange with Wallace was one of several that seemed to trend on social media Sunday evening.
In another moment of the town hall, Gillibrand, answering a question about her tweet that "The future is female," said there needed to be more female voices at the table.
Wallace asked about male voices.
"They're already there," Gillibrand said. "Do you not know?"