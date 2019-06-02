Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells 2020 Democrat John Delaney to 'please sashay away'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez returns to bartending in support of tipped workers: 'Still got it!' 20 percent of Americans can't define 'socialism' even as it's become the focus of 2020 Gallup editor-in-chief: Democratic socialist parties in Europe have popularized the political philosophy MORE (D-N.Y.) blasted 2020 Democratic candidate John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Dems react to Virginia shooting: 'We must act' Democratic pollster says candidates with low polling see more need to do Fox town halls The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Democrats deal with Mueller fallout MORE for remarks Sunday at the California Democratic Convention where he said Medicare for All is “actually not good policy.”

Delaney, who was booed by the crowd for his comments, said "Medicare for all may sound good but it's actually not good policy nor is it good politics."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez, a freshman lawmaker who has championed the progressive policy, said in a post on Twitter Sunday that it is time for Delaney to “sashay away.”



“Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away.”

Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations.



This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute.



John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away https://t.co/0RDOwbfcgv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

Delaney is not generally considered a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination and polling does not have the former Maryland congressman in the top tier of the crowded primary field.

Several 2020 candidates have shown support for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProtester takes mic from Kamala Harris while on stage at event Media blockade on progressives is helping rig the Democratic primaries again America is ready for a woman president — when the right candidate appears MORE (I-Vt.) “Medicare for All” policy proposal that Sanders first championed during his 2016 campaign.

"We should have universal health care, but it shouldn't be the kind of health care that kicks 150 million Americans off their health care," Delaney said Sunday between boos. "That's not smart policy. I want everyone to have health care, but it's got to be a plan that works for every American."

Delaney, appearing unfazed by the booing crowd, added “this is called the battle of ideas, my friends."