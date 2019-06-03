Valerie Jarrett: 'Our country is ready for a female president'

Former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett Valerie June JarrettValerie Jarrett: Obama would be impeached 'in a nanosecond' for behaving like Trump Roseanne Barr: ‘I’ve made myself a hate magnet’ Roseanne: I mistakenly thought Valerie Jarrett was white, Saudi, Jewish MORE reportedly said Monday that “our country is ready for a female president."

“I don’t really distinguish whether it’s a male candidate or a female candidate. I think our country is ready for a female president but you don’t have to be a female candidate [to care about issues that matter],” Jarrett said in Washington, D.C., according to The Washington Examiner.

Six candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential field are women, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWith debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines Top Dems tread carefully on impeachment Clear leaders have emerged in the Democratic pack MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWith debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines How old is 'too old' to run for president? Top Dems tread carefully on impeachment MORE (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand spars with Fox News anchor over abortion coverage Gillibrand: 'The NRA is the worst organization in this country' With debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines MORE (N.Y.).

In discussing the 2020 hopefuls, Jarrett added that she wants “a candidate who will go out there and earn it.”

She also said that Democratic candidates shouldn’t “beat each other up” during the primaries, and that doing so could hurt them in the general election.

Jarrett recently told BuzzFeed News that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWith debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines How old is 'too old' to run for president? O'Rourke 'not disappointed' by campaign start MORE would “make a terrific president,” but said she would support the Democrat that wins nomination.

“Whoever wins the primary, I will work my butt off to make sure they win the general election,” she said.