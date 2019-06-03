Buttigieg weighs in on religion in politics, reveals his pop culture hot take

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg gets emotional when responding to 2nd grader on how to keep school safe With debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines O'Rourke 'not disappointed' by campaign start MORE weighed in on the role of religion in politics and revealed his hot take about pop culture in an interview with NowThis released Monday.

“I don’t think religion belongs to one political party,” the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said when asked how his Episcopalian faith informs his values.

“When I go to church, the scripture I heard has to do with protecting the poor, and spending time with the prisoner, healing the sick, and caring for the stranger, which, to me, is another word for immigrant," he continued. "It has a very clear set of moral and policy implications, none of which are things I would associate with the right wing.”

Buttigieg also shared his hot take about whether hot dogs should be considered sandwiches.

"I got into a lot of trouble for sticking to my convictions on the question of whether a hot dog is a sandwich, which it clearly is not, and I just have to accept the consequences of that position," he said.

The 2020 contender also said that his worst habit is that he bites his nails sometimes.

“He [his husband Chasten] says I chew loudly, I don’t think that’s true, but he’s probably right," Buttigieg added.

The last of the 20 questions asked by NowThis related to why voters should elect another white man as president.

“Hopefully voters will select the person they think can do the best job,” Buttigieg responded. “Obviously, I am what I am: 37-year-old gay male, Episcopalian, Maltese American mayor. There are a lot of different people bringing different kinds of diversity to the conversation, I think that’s a healthy thing.

“I think it will be extremely important for the next president to establish gender diversity and gender balance in the top levels of the administration, especially if the next president turns out to be a male."