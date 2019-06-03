Gillibrand campaign selling 'not very polite' merchandise after spat with Fox News anchor

The 2020 Democratic presidential campaign for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand spars with Fox News anchor over abortion coverage Gillibrand: 'The NRA is the worst organization in this country' With debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines MORE (D-N.Y.) is selling merchandise following an exchange in which Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceGillibrand spars with Fox News anchor over abortion coverage Swalwell says he's told colleagues to 'prepare for impeachment' Fox's Chris Wallace challenges Graham over past comments on ignoring subpoenas MORE said she wasn’t "polite" to the network.

The campaign on Monday began selling a canvas tote for $20 featuring the quote, "frankly not very polite" emblazoned across the front. Gillibrand also included the quote in her Twitter bio.

Ever been told you're not "polite?" We have something for you: https://t.co/Uu8TF0KhqQ pic.twitter.com/ERvJdEiqie — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 3, 2019

The New York senator on Sunday appeared in a Fox News town hall moderated by Wallace. While answering a question from a retired neonatal nurse about third-trimester abortion, Gillibrand took aim at the news network for its coverage of infanticide, which she said doesn't exist.

The comment sparked Wallace to say that he wasn't sure Gillibrand's criticism was "frankly very polite."

"What we've created, unfortunately, is a false choice and a false narrative. And Chris I want to talk about the role Fox News plays in this because it's a problem. I can tell you before President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers to depart administration The Guardian editorial board says Trump is 'not welcome' in U.K. ahead of his first state visit Kushner casts doubt on the ability of Palestinians to govern themselves MORE gave his State of the Union, Fox News talked about infanticide. Infanticide doesn't exist," Gillibrand said, prompting Wallace to take issue with her criticism of the network.

"I just want to say, we brought you here, gave you an hour, we're treating you fairly. I understand that maybe to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you're going to attack us," Wallace said. " I'm not sure, it's frankly very polite when we've invited you to be here."

Gillibrand replied that she'd "do it in a polite way," before Wallace asked her to answer the questions instead of talking about Fox News.

"The debate over whether or not women should have reproductive freedom has turned into a red herring debate," she said.

"And what happens on Fox News is relevant because they talked about infanticide for 6.5 hours before President Trump's State of the Union, they mentioned it 35 times. That's not what the debate of what access to care is about in this country. It doesn't happen, it's illegal, it's not a fact. And I believe all of us have a responsibility to talk about facts."