De Blasio knocks Trump: I consider any comparison to London Mayor Sadiq Khan a compliment

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio'Hitler is coming' message found at New York City Jewish Children's Museum Long-shot Dems see little downside in running for president Can Bullock's secret sauce for winning a red state land Democrats the White House? MORE (D) on Monday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers to depart administration The Guardian editorial board says Trump is 'not welcome' in U.K. ahead of his first state visit Kushner casts doubt on the ability of Palestinians to govern themselves MORE for criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"#ConDon takes another shot at me. But I’m a total @SadiqKhan stan, so consider any comparison a compliment," the 2020 White House hopeful tweeted. The term "stan" comes from an Eminem song and refers to someone who supports an individual almost regardless of their actions.

"Plus the Mayor is a much better British doppelgänger than Brexit Bojo," de Blasio added.

De Blasio then attached a side-by-side photo of Trump and conservative politician Boris Johnson.

Trump mocked Khan on Sunday before his state visit to the United Kingdom as the “twin of de Blasio, except shorter.”

De Blasio also tweeted a joke about that comparison, saying that Trump "is Putin’s twin, only his presidency will be shorter."

Trump re-upped his criticism of Khan on Monday, calling him a "stone cold loser."

Khan responded that the president represents a “growing far-right threat around the globe.”

"This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States," Khan’s office said in a statement.

De Blasio last month jumped into the crowded field of Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential election.

The New York City mayor barely shows up in most polls and faces opposition in his home city to his presidential run.