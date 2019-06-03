Buttigieg jokes about getting Pence's vote: 'There's hope for everybody'

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg gets emotional when responding to 2nd grader on how to keep school safe With debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines O'Rourke 'not disappointed' by campaign start MORE joked about getting Vice President Pence's vote on Monday, effectively continuing the feud between the two Indiana politicians.

Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, made the comments at an MSNBC town hall with Chris Matthew in Fresno, California.

“Let’s talk about people, not like Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump launching 2020 campaign on June 18 with Florida rally Trump announces tariffs on Mexico over immigration White House starts clock on approval for new NAFTA MORE who are never going to vote for you for all kinds of reasons, partisan and other ones,” Matthews said.

“Hey, there’s hope for everybody,” Buttigieg responded to laughter and applause.

Buttigieg and Pence, who previously served as the governor of Indiana, have traded barbs of the vice president's religious beliefs on homosexuality.

Buttigieg accused the vice president of holding his sexuality against him due to Pence's conservative Christian beliefs about homosexuality.

Pence later responded saying that Buttigieg knows he does not have a problem with him.

"You know, I've known Mayor Pete for many years. We worked closely together when I was governor," Pence said in an interview.

"I considered him a friend," Pence added. "He knows I don't have a problem with him."