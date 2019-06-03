Buttigieg: I would have to 'think twice' about giving 'strategic advice to Nancy Pelosi'

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg gets emotional when responding to 2nd grader on how to keep school safe With debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines O'Rourke 'not disappointed' by campaign start MORE (D) said in a town hall on Monday that he supports impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers to depart administration The Guardian editorial board says Trump is 'not welcome' in U.K. ahead of his first state visit Kushner casts doubt on the ability of Palestinians to govern themselves MORE, but he would "think twice" before trying to give advice on the subject to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTop Dems tread carefully on impeachment Clyburn says he thinks House will eventually impeach Trump Long-shot Dems see little downside in running for president MORE (D-Calif.), who has resisted impeachment efforts.

“I would also say even though I have revealed myself to be ambitious in that I am a young man running for president, that I would also think twice before offering strategic advice to Nancy Pelosi,” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., told an audience at an MSNBC town hall in Fresno, Calif.

Buttigieg's comments come as Pelosi faces growing calls for impeachment from within her caucus after special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerMueller seeks quiet retreat from public life Democratic lawmaker: 'The only thing I can get on TV to talk about' is impeachment Biden campaign: Impeachment 'may be unavoidable' now MORE said last week that charging Trump with a crime was "not an option" for the Department of Justice (DOJ), effectively punting the issue to House Democrats.

Some Democrats, including Pelosi, have voiced concern that impeaching Trump could play into the his favor by rallying his base. Impeachment critics also point out that the push stands no chance in the GOP-controlled Senate.

“I think part of what’s happening here is I think to a lot of people, impeachment means removal from office but it’s really a process and it’s the only process we’ve got left because the DOJ has said you can’t charge a sitting president, and I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to suggest that the president is above the law,” Buttigieg said.

“Basically it means the only place we can have a proceeder, the only place we can have a due process, the only way we can through the evidence and so forth as long as he is in the Oval Office is in Congress in the form of impeachment proceeding which is what I think we’re going to have to do,” he continued. “But in order to do that, it better be an air tight process. So I do recognize that while we’re still trying to get information, the investigations are ongoing, there are witnesses that have yet to come before Congress, that there may be some strategic wisdom in following that sequence. I’ll leave that to Congress."