Support for Biden drops 7 points since 2020 campaign launch: poll

Support for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFeehery: Defining Joe Biden Is Joe Biden the Walter Mondale of the 2020 presidential candidates? Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll MORE has faded since the launch of his 2020 presidential campaign, according to a new CNN poll.

The survey, released early Tuesday, shows Biden still leads the crowded pack of Democrats vying for the party’s nomination with 32 percent support.

However, his support is now 7 points lower than it was in an April CNN poll shortly after his formal entry in the race, when 39 percent said they supported him.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Feehery: Defining Joe Biden Sanders slams 'anti-Semitic article' about his wealth MORE (I-Vt.) had 18 percent support in the new poll for second place, followed by Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll Buttigieg reveals who he thinks could play him in a movie MORE (D-Calif.) with 8 percent and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Gillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Hillicon Valley: House Judiciary opens antitrust probe of tech giants | Senate to receive election security briefing | Quest Diagnostics breach exposes data on 11.9 million patients | House sets hearing on 'deepfakes' MORE (D-Mass.) with 7 percent support.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGillibrand defends calling for Franken to resign after Buttigieg comments Gephardt questions Buttigieg at town hall in reverse of '04 campaign Buttigieg on Franken resignation process: 'I would not have applied that pressure' until we knew more MORE (D) and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) both received 5 percent support, according to the poll.

Biden’s commanding lead in the polls has been putting pressure on Democratic lawmakers to endorse the former Delaware senator.

The CNN poll of 1,006 adults was conducted by SSRS from May 28 through 31. It has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.