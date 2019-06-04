Bernie Sanders campaign has 25,000 volunteers in Iowa: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Feehery: Defining Joe Biden Sanders slams 'anti-Semitic article' about his wealth MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign has signed up an eye-popping 25,000 volunteers in Iowa.

The senator's campaign told New York Magazine's Intelligencer of its large volunteer total, largely crediting digital organizing and a new app.

The Sanders campaign's Iowa caucus director Evan Burger told the outlet that the team is “combining the people on the ground — the traditional organizing — with the tech-heavy ‘distributed’ organizing that we’ve learned about in the last few years.”

The campaign recently launched its "Bern App," enabling the campaign to strengthen its voter database by allowing supporters to use their own networks, according to NBC News.

“The huge breakthrough is someone sitting at home watching the Bernie Sanders video can click the link to immediately start organizing people they know and don’t know,” Burger told Intelligencer.

Sanders is among two dozen Democratic candidates vying for the White House. He has consistently polled near the top of the crowded field after failing to clinch the Democratic nomination in 2016.