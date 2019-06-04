Warren support breaks double digits: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Gillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Hillicon Valley: House Judiciary opens antitrust probe of tech giants | Senate to receive election security briefing | Quest Diagnostics breach exposes data on 11.9 million patients | House sets hearing on 'deepfakes' MORE’s (D-Mass.) national support in the Democratic presidential primary has broken into double digits, according to a Morning Consult Political poll released on Tuesday, the latest sign the 2020 hopeful's campaign is gaining momentum.

Warren’s support rose from 9 percent to 10 percent among 16,587 Democratic primary voters surveyed from May 27 to June 2, according to Morning Consult’s weekly Political Intelligence survey, putting her in third place overall.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Feehery: Defining Joe Biden Sanders slams 'anti-Semitic article' about his wealth MORE (I-Vt.) fell by 1 percent, suggesting Warren's gains may be at Sanders's expense.

Sanders still holds a 9-point lead over Warren in the poll, placing second overall with 19 percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFeehery: Defining Joe Biden Is Joe Biden the Walter Mondale of the 2020 presidential candidates? Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll MORE, who has topped most polls since announcing his run, is still sitting comfortably at the front of the pack with 38 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll Buttigieg reveals who he thinks could play him in a movie MORE’s (D-Calif.) support was unchanged from last week, holding steady at 7 percent. The same goes for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGillibrand defends calling for Franken to resign after Buttigieg comments Gephardt questions Buttigieg at town hall in reverse of '04 campaign Buttigieg on Franken resignation process: 'I would not have applied that pressure' until we knew more MORE (D), who tied Harris for fourth place with 7 percent support, the Morning Consult poll found.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) came in fifth with 4 percent support, while Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Hillicon Valley: House Judiciary opens antitrust probe of tech giants | Senate to receive election security briefing | Quest Diagnostics breach exposes data on 11.9 million patients | House sets hearing on 'deepfakes' Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll MORE (D-N.J.) carried 3 percent in the survey.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

The latest polling numbers are likely to be welcome news for Warren, who had found her presidential bid struggling to pick up steam in its first few months. In recent weeks, however, she has seen her support tick upward, suggesting that months of steady policy rollouts and consistent campaign messaging is paying off.

Among Democratic voters in early primary and caucus states, Warren saw an even bigger jump in support, rising from 7 percent last week to 10 percent this week in the Morning Consult poll. She remains in third place with those voters.

Sanders placed second among early primary state voters, taking 18 percent support — 2 points less than he got last week. Biden also carries an outsize lead among in the early states with 40 percent support, though that’s 2 points less than he took in last week’s survey.

Buttigieg and Harris placed fourth among early state voters, with 6 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Hillicon Valley: House Judiciary opens antitrust probe of tech giants | Senate to receive election security briefing | Quest Diagnostics breach exposes data on 11.9 million patients | House sets hearing on 'deepfakes' Gillibrand campaign selling 'not very polite' merchandise after spat with Fox News anchor MORE (D-Minn.) came with fifth with 4 percent, and O’Rourke and Booker tied for sixth place with 3 percent each, according to the poll.

The early state results are based on interviews with 696 registered voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada conducted in the same time frame. Those results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.