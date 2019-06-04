Trump campaign owes El Paso $470,000 for rally: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of anti-abortion group promises to spend M during 2020 election cycle Clyburn walks back comments about impeachment Transportation Department seeks to crack down on pipeline protests: report MORE’s reelection campaign still owes the city of El Paso, Texas, $470,000 for a February rally, according to USA Today.

Both the Trump rally and another held by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) the same month received transportation and security accommodations from the city, the newspaper reported.

But while O’Rourke compensated the city around its May 24 deadline, paying just over $21,000, the Trump campaign has yet to do so, according to USA Today.

The $470,000 invoice includes assistance from six city departments, including the fire, health, aviation and police departments.

"It shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax paying voters of El Paso," city Rep. Alexsandra Annello told the newspaper. "President Trump has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve. It is clear that our borderland is not a priority of the president."

If the campaign does not compensate the city, officials expect to make up the loss through better-than-expected sales tax revenues and $400,000 owed by local businessman William Abraham on several buildings in downtown El Paso, according to USA Today.

The Trump campaign paid a $5,000 fee to use the El Paso County Coliseum before the record, according to Brian Kennedy, CEO of the El Paso Sports Commission, which manages the stadium.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.