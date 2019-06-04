Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in battleground North Carolina

A new poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFeehery: Defining Joe Biden Is Joe Biden the Walter Mondale of the 2020 presidential candidates? Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll MORE with a commanding lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of anti-abortion group promises to spend M during 2020 election cycle Clyburn walks back comments about impeachment Transportation Department seeks to crack down on pipeline protests: report MORE in North Carolina, a state the president narrowly won in 2016.

The Emerson College survey finds Biden ahead of Trump by 12 points, 56 percent to 44 percent. Three out of the four other top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination also lead Trump in the Tar Heel State, with the exception of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Gillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Hillicon Valley: House Judiciary opens antitrust probe of tech giants | Senate to receive election security briefing | Quest Diagnostics breach exposes data on 11.9 million patients | House sets hearing on 'deepfakes' MORE (D-Mass.), who is tied with the president at 50 percent support.

The poll found Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Feehery: Defining Joe Biden Sanders slams 'anti-Semitic article' about his wealth MORE (I-Vt.) holding a 54-46 advantage over Trump, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGillibrand defends calling for Franken to resign after Buttigieg comments Gephardt questions Buttigieg at town hall in reverse of '04 campaign Buttigieg on Franken resignation process: 'I would not have applied that pressure' until we knew more MORE (D) leads by a 52-48 margin. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClyburn walks back comments about impeachment Biden maintains 19-point lead over Sanders in new poll Buttigieg reveals who he thinks could play him in a movie MORE (D-Calif.) leads Trump 51 to 49, within the survey's margin of error.

Trump carried North Carolina in 2016 by 3.6 points over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton's Russia collusion IOU: The answers she owes America Historically black Louisiana churches receive .6M to rebuild after fires Hickenlooper calls 'Medicare for All', Green New Deal 'massive government expansions' MORE, but Democrats are optimistic they can flip it in 2020. North Carolina has gone for the GOP presidential nominee in every election cycle since 1980, with the exception of 2008 when former President Obama won there by half a percentage point.

Republicans will hold their nominating convention next year in Charlotte.

Trump’s approval rating in North Carolina is underwater -- 41 percent positive and 52 percent negative.

Biden holds a significant lead over the Democratic field in North Carolina, which is one of 12 states to vote on Super Tuesday. Biden has 39 percent support, followed by Sanders at 22 percent, Warren at 15 percent, Buttigieg at 8 percent and Harris at 5 percent.

Sixty-two percent of Democratic primary voters say they could still change their minds before the state's primary on March 3.

The Emerson College poll of 932 registered voters was conducted between May 31 and June 3 and has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.