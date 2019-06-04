Democrats' support for women's issues jumps amid anti-abortion law push: poll

The importance of women's issues for Democrats has shot up within the last month amid an anti-abortion law push from several states, according to a poll released Tuesday.

In Morning Consult's newest survey of the 2020 presidential election, 14 percent of Democratic voters listed women's issues as their top concern.

The issue was the top concern for just 6 percent of respondents at the beginning of May in the same poll.

Women's issues was the fourth most common top concern after economic, security and health care issues.

Tuesday's survey includes registered voters interviewed between May 27 and June 2.

The jump in the importance of women's issues to Democratic voters comes as six states have recently passed bans on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at about six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant.

The state legislatures are passing the abortion restrictions in hopes of forcing the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that established a woman’s right to abortion.

Democratic presidential hopefuls have been heavily critical of the states' bills, with many of them promising to codify Roe if elected and making abortion-support a litmus test for court nominees.