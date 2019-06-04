Sanders hits BuzzFeed for not recognizing newsroom union

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion Feehery: Defining Joe Biden Sanders slams 'anti-Semitic article' about his wealth MORE (I-Vt.) slammed BuzzFeed after employees of the company said the media outlet was slow-walking its recognition of a workers union.

“Let's not forget that the middle class was built by organized labor. I am very concerned to see that @BuzzFeed still hasn't recognized the union formed by its newsroom employees. Our Workplace Democracy Act will put an end to corporations getting away with these stalling tactics,” Sanders tweeted.

Let's not forget that the middle class was built by organized labor. I am very concerned to see that @BuzzFeed still hasn't recognized the union formed by its newsroom employees. Our Workplace Democracy Act will put an end to corporations getting away with these stalling tactics. https://t.co/TnETs1sEjw — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 4, 2019

Sanders, whose presidential campaign officially unionized last month, has long cast himself as a staunch advocate for the working class and supporter of labor and union groups.

“Bernie Sanders is the most pro-union candidate in the field, he’ll be the most pro-union president in the White House and we’re honored that his campaign will be the first to have a unionized workforce,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement when the campaign union was first announced in March.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioPomp, protests mark Trump UK state visit De Blasio knocks Trump: I consider any comparison to London Mayor Sadiq Khan a compliment London mayor fires back at 'far-right' Trump for calling him a 'stone cold loser' MORE, another progressive, has also slammed BuzzFeed and said his city stands in solidarity with the employees seeking to unionize.

“Memo to @BuzzFeedNews: New York City is a union town. You didn't just snub @bfnewsunion yesterday, you insulted all working New Yorkers. To the union: This city stands with you. To the management: Come. To. The. Table,” he tweeted in April while contract negotiations were underway.

Memo to @BuzzFeedNews: New York City is a union town. You didn't just snub @bfnewsunion yesterday, you insulted all working New Yorkers.



To the union: This city stands with you.

To the management: Come. To. The. Table. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 4, 2019

BuzzFeed News employees first announced in February that they would seek to unionize in the aftermath of severe layoffs. However, contract negotiations have stalled amid disagreements between BuzzFeed and the employees.

“Our staff has been organizing for several months, and we have legitimate grievances about unfair pay disparities, mismanaged pivots and layoffs, weak benefits, skyrocketing health insurance costs, diversity, and more,” the employees said in a statement.

The employees demanded that the company “immediately” recognize their union so they could “swiftly reach a mutually satisfying contract.”