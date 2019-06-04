Tillis trails Democratic challenger by 7 points in North Carolina poll

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Morning Report - Mueller finally speaks. What now? Conservatives spark threat of bloody GOP primaries The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Dems make last dash for debate stage MORE (R-N.C.) trails one of his Democratic challengers by 7 points in North Carolina’s 2020 Senate race, according to a new poll.

Tillis, one of the more endangered Senate Republicans running for reelection, trails state Sen. Erica Smith (D) 39 to 46 percent in the Emerson College poll released Tuesday, while 15 percent of voters are still undecided.

Democrats view North Carolina’s Senate seat as a potential pickup opportunity in 2020 as the party seeks to chip into the GOP’s 53-47 majority in the upper chamber.

Beyond Smith, two other Democrats have launched bids to take on Tillis: former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller and businessman Garland Tucker. Neither Fuller nor Tucker were included in the Emerson poll.

In a sign Republicans across the ticket may face trouble in the Tar Heel State, President Trump also trails multiple Democratic challengers, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the poll.

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by 3.6 points and the state has trended more Republican in past presidential cycles, but Democrats view the state as a top battleground for the Senate and White House next year.

Tillis, a former North Carolina state House speaker, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 when he unseated Democrat Kay Hagan. GOP rumors have mounted of a possible primary challenge against the first-term Republican over criticisms he's made against the Trump White House.

Beyond North Carolina, Democrats are eyeing Republican-held Senate seats in Maine, Colorado, Iowa and Arizona.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 932 registered voters between May 31 and June 3 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.