Exclusive: Top Trump super PACs join forces on voter mobilization effort

Two top super PACs supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of anti-abortion group promises to spend M during 2020 election cycle Clyburn walks back comments about impeachment Transportation Department seeks to crack down on pipeline protests: report MORE’s reelection campaign are combining forces on a $1 million voter mobilization effort that aims to register 1 million conservatives before Election Day in 2020.

The Great America PAC and The Committee to Defend the President, which have combined to spend more than $55 million in support of Trump, will roll out their “Great America Voter Drive” beginning on Wednesday, according to details provided exclusively to The Hill.

“Since Inauguration Day, President Trump has worked diligently to make America great again. We are proud to support his efforts by registering hundreds of thousands of Trump voters for the 2020 election and getting them out to vote for his ‘America First’ agenda,” said Ed Rollins, the chairman of the Great America PAC. “Together, our two groups are uniquely positioned to continue the programs that helped elect President Trump and will re-elect him in 2020.”

The $1 million initial investment will go toward national and local television ads, with a focus on the battleground states of Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. A second wave is planned for Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and New Hampshire.

Depending on the state, the television ads will include a response mechanism with information for viewers on how and where to register. The groups will send out more than 1 million emails or text messages on Wednesday, and bus tours of battleground states are being planned for down the road.

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate in decades to win Michigan and Pennsylvania, and both will be heated battlegrounds in 2020.

The president also carried Florida, North Carolina and Iowa, but polls show a tight race developing in those traditional battleground states. Arizona and Georgia are traditionally red states, but Democrats are eyeing both in an effort to expand the map. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton's Russia collusion IOU: The answers she owes America Historically black Louisiana churches receive .6M to rebuild after fires Hickenlooper calls 'Medicare for All', Green New Deal 'massive government expansions' MORE won in Colorado and New Hampshire in 2016, but not by much.