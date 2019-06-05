Trump trails Biden, Sanders, other Dems in Michigan: poll

A number of 2020 Democratic contenders would beat President Trump Donald John TrumpYouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment YouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment US officials respond to China blaming Trump admin for derailing trade negotiations MORE in Michigan, a key state in which he narrowly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonExclusive: Top Trump super PACs join forces on voter mobilization effort Exclusive: Top Trump super PACs join forces on voter mobilization effort Report: Christopher Steele agrees to be questioned by US officials over his relationship with FBI MORE in 2016, a new poll found.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTillis trails Democratic challenger by 7 points in North Carolina poll Tillis trails Democratic challenger by 7 points in North Carolina poll Gillibrand defends calling for Franken's resignation: 'I would stand by those women again' MORE (D-Ind.) and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week House panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats highlight history-making LGBTQ lawmakers for Pride month Democrats highlight history-making LGBTQ lawmakers for Pride month Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in battleground North Carolina MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE (D-Mass.) all topped Trump in the Glengariff Group poll, The Detroit News reported late Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders both led Trump by 12 points, according to the poll, which also found Buttigieg had a 6-point edge over the president.

The leads for Warren and Harris over Trump were 4 and 3 percentage points respectively, falling within the survey's 4-percentage-point margin of error.

Just more than one-third of likely Michigan voters -- 36 percent -- said they would vote to reelect Trump while 51 percent said they intended to vote for someone else.

Pollster Richard Czuba pointed to Democratic apathy for Trump's win in the state in 2016 -- the first Republican victory since 1988. Trump won the state by 10,704 votes in 2016.

“What we saw in Michigan in 2016 wasn’t this giant surge of Trump voters — it was an absolute apathy on behalf of independents and leaning Democrats to vote,” Czuba told The Detroit News. “We’re seeing the exact opposite heading into 2020,” he said.

The poll of 600 likely Michigan voters was conducted between May 28 and 30.