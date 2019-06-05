Biden campaign confirms he supports controversial abortion rule: report

Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE’s campaign confirmed that he still supports a controversial ban prohibiting the use of federal funds for certain abortion services.

Campaign aides told NBC News that the 2020 presidential hopeful still supports the Hyde Amendment, which has prevented government health programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

Biden’s campaign did say that the former Vice President would be open to repealing the amendment if abortion access currently protected under Roe v. Wade was threatened.

The support appears to differ from what Biden told an American Civil Liberties Union volunteer when asked about the Hyde Amendment last month.

“It can’t stay,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

He appears to be the only Democratic White House hopeful who was come out supporting the 43-year-old ban, NBC News noted.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas.) have released proposals to protect abortion access that call for an end to the Hyde Amendment.

Warren has also joined with the other female lawmakers running for the Democratic nomination — Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats highlight history-making LGBTQ lawmakers for Pride month Democrats highlight history-making LGBTQ lawmakers for Pride month Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in battleground North Carolina MORE (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Gillibrand defends calling for Franken's resignation: 'I would stand by those women again' MORE (N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarren support breaks double digits: poll Warren support breaks double digits: poll Gillibrand says Fox News commentators have 'deeply distorted' issues surrounding abortion MORE (Minn.) — to co-sponsor legislation overturning the ban.

Planned Parenthood slammed Biden’s continued support for the Hyde Amendment in a statement to NBC.

“The unfair Hyde Amendment makes it so that those who have the least end up having to pay the most to access abortion, and those who are service members or live on reservations are often left with no coverage for abortion care,” Kelly Robinson, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund's executive director, said.

“We encourage any candidate who doesn't recognize Hyde's impact to speak to the women it hurts most — particularly on women of color and women with low incomes — to learn more about the harmful impacts of this discriminatory policy," Robinson said.

Biden told supporters in New Hampshire as recently as Tuesday that he supports the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

He vowed to “push” for legislation keeping the procedure legal should the high court overturn the decision while he was president.

Biden is a devout Roman Catholic who opposes abortion.

The former Delaware senator has spoken publicly about his internal debate over the issue and his voting record while in Congress reflects his past opposition to most federal funding for abortion services, according to an NBC analysis.

Biden voted against a 1966 compromise that allowed Medicaid to fund abortions with exceptions for rape, incest or medical safety of the mother. He then voted again in 1981 to remove rape and incest exceptions when they passed.

The ex-lawmaker also voted several times to prohibit federal workers from using health insurance on abortion services, with the only exception being to save the life of the mother, according to NBC News.