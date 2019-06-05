NARAL hits Biden for support of controversial abortion rule

Pro-choice advocacy group NARAL decried former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE's support for the Hyde Amendment, which prevents using federal funds to cover certain abortion costs.

"There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple," the group tweeted Wednesday. "His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles."

"At a time where the fundamental freedoms enshrined in Roe are under attack, the 2020 Democratic field has coalesced around the Party’s core values -- support for abortion rights, and the basic truth that reproductive freedom is fundamental to the pursuit of equality and economic security in this country," NARAL said in a statement.

"Differentiating himself from the field this way will not earn Joe Biden any political points and will bring harm to women who are already most vulnerable,” the group added.

Biden's campaign aides told The Hill that the former vice president supports the controversial rule on Wednesday, which was first reported by NBC News. The campaign added that he would consider a repeal of the amendment if abortion access established under Roe v. Wade were threatened.

Biden's stance contrasts with other 2020 presidential hopefuls. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Gillibrand defends calling for Franken's resignation: 'I would stand by those women again' MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGreen groups praise Biden climate plan after pushing back at 'middle ground' talk Green groups praise Biden climate plan after pushing back at 'middle ground' talk Warren support breaks double digits: poll MORE (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE (D-Mass.), as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeWarren support breaks double digits: poll Biden unveils trillion climate plan Biden unveils trillion climate plan MORE (D-Texas) have expressed opposition to the Hyde Amendment and called to end it.

Abortion issues have regained the spotlight as a series of Republican-controlled states have passed laws restricting access to abortion services, including banning abortion around six weeks into pregnancy.

Alabama's governor last month signed a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions, in what some see as intended to set up a potential legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark legislation that legalized abortion.