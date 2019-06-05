Biden campaign lifted passage from others for education plan: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE’s presidential campaign may have lifted a passage from another source in putting together its education plan, according to The Washington Post.

The Post report comes after the Biden campaign acknowledged on Tuesday it had inadvertently lifted passages from policy think thanks in putting together its climate change proposal. The campaign added the citations after being made aware they were missing.

The two incidents appear to have due to staff errors as the campaign team rushed to put out policy proposals, The Washington Post reported.

Biden's education report included a sentence from the XQ Institute that was reportedly copied word for word, according to the Post.

XQ is an education-focused group that seeks to "reimagine high school education in the United States," according to its web site.

“Students who participate in high-quality career and technical education are more likely to graduate, earn industry credentials, enroll in college, and have higher rates of employment and higher earnings,” the sentence reads.

The campaign has since added a link to the institute’s publication, but declined to comment on the resemblance of the education policy passage, according to the Post.

The Biden campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.

Accusations of plagiarism plagued Biden's 1988 presidential campaign, and he dropped out after he was found to have lifted passages from others into his speeches.