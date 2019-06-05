2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment

Several Democrats running for president in 2020 distanced themselves on Wednesday from former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE after he confirmed his support for a controversial policy banning the use of federal funds for certain abortion services.

Biden campaign aides confirmed to The Hill Wednesday that the former vice president maintains his support for the Hyde Amendment, which prevents government health programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign added that Biden would be open to repealing the amendment if access to abortion protected under Roe v. Wade was threatened.

Biden is the only Democrat running for president in 2020 who supports the Hyde Amendment. Other front-runners, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week House panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats highlight history-making LGBTQ lawmakers for Pride month Democrats highlight history-making LGBTQ lawmakers for Pride month Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in battleground North Carolina MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGreen groups praise Biden climate plan after pushing back at 'middle ground' talk Green groups praise Biden climate plan after pushing back at 'middle ground' talk Warren support breaks double digits: poll MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Gillibrand defends calling for Franken's resignation: 'I would stand by those women again' MORE (D-N.Y.), have all said they support repealing it. The Democratic National Committee also included repealing the Hyde Amendment in its 2016 platform.

The crowded 2020 Democratic primary field quickly began criticizing Biden for his support of the amendment, touting their vows to repeal the amendment.

“There is #NoMiddleGround on women’s rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment,” Sanders, who has consistently finished second to Biden in polling, tweeted.

There is #NoMiddleGround on women’s rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019

"No woman's access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment," Harris said.

No woman's access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2019

Warren told reporters she “will lead the fight” to overturn the amendment and it “should not be American law.”

I asked @ewarren just now about Biden’s support of Hyde. She said she “will lead the fight to have it overturned.”



Pressed on if D nominee can hold that position: “it’s not about the politics, its about whats right. The Hyde amendment should not be American law.” pic.twitter.com/zeghcybARk — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019

“Repealing the Hyde Amendment is critical so that low-income women in particular can have access to the reproductive care they need and deserve,” Gillibrand said. “Reproductive rights are human rights, period. They should be nonnegotiable for all Democrats.”

Repealing the Hyde Amendment is critical so that low-income women in particular can have access to the reproductive care they need and deserve.



Reproductive rights are human rights, period. They should be nonnegotiable for all Democrats. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 5, 2019

“No matter your income or where you live, every woman should have access to health care including abortion,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said, retweeting a video of him calling for the amendment’s repeal.

“I voted against the Hyde Amendment in 1993. It was wrong then and it is wrong now. Reproductive health care is health care. Period,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeSanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate MORE (D), who served in the House when the amendment passed, tweeted.

I voted against the Hyde Amendment in 1993. It was wrong then and it is wrong now. Reproductive health care is health care. Period. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 5, 2019

“All women should have access to reproductive care, regardless of their income or the state they live in. Abortion care is health care—it's time to repeal the #HydeAmendment,” former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said.

All women should have access to reproductive care, regardless of their income or the state they live in. Abortion care is health care—it's time to repeal the #HydeAmendment. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 5, 2019

“We can’t live in the past when it comes to women’s health. The next president must appoint judges who #ProtectRoe BUT also MUST fight to #RepealHyde. @PPact @NARAL @ilyseh,” Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellPresidential hopeful Swalwell leaves door open for reelection to House Presidential hopeful Swalwell leaves door open for reelection to House Long-shot Dems see little downside in running for president MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted, tagging several abortion rights groups.

We can’t live in the past when it comes to women’s health. The next president must appoint judges who #ProtectRoe BUT also MUST fight to #RepealHyde. @PPact @NARAL @ilyseh — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 5, 2019

“The Hyde Amendment is a tax on millions of Americans seeking abortion. It’s wrong and should be repealed. Access to abortion care shouldn’t be limited by your zip code, income, or health care provider. It is a RIGHT,” Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Dems, progressives preview anti-Biden offensive Tim Ryan calls for impeachment proceedings against Trump Long-shot Dems see little downside in running for president MORE (D-Ohio) tweeted.

The Hyde Amendment is a tax on millions of Americans seeking abortion. It’s wrong and should be repealed. Access to abortion care shouldn’t be limited by your zip code, income, or health care provider. It is a RIGHT https://t.co/yO2H3CaIOb — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) June 5, 2019

"The Hyde Amendment only hurts low income women, especially women of color. If you don’t support repeal, you shouldn’t be the Democratic nominee," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNYC hate crime prevention office to open months ahead of schedule NYC hate crime prevention office to open months ahead of schedule Sanders hits BuzzFeed for not recognizing newsroom union MORE tweeted, adding that "when it comes to supporting American women on issues like repealing the Hyde Amendment, @JoeBiden is Dr. Jekyll."

And when it comes to supporting American women on issues like repealing the Hyde Amendment, @JoeBiden is Dr. Jekyll. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019

Biden’s continued support for the amendment also earned him criticism from several abortion rights groups.

“The unfair Hyde Amendment makes it so that those who have the least end up having to pay the most to access abortion, and those who are service members or live on reservations are often left with no coverage for abortion care,” Kelly Robinson, Planned Parenthood Action Fund's executive director, said.

“We encourage any candidate who doesn't recognize Hyde's impact to speak to the women it hurts most — particularly on women of color and women with low incomes — to learn more about the harmful impacts of this discriminatory policy.”

Biden’s decades-long tenure in the Senate shows a number of votes that imposed varying restrictions on federal funds being used for abortion, including voting against a 1977 compromise that allowed Medicaid to fund abortions with exceptions for rape, incest or medical safety of the mother, and several votes against allowing federal workers to use government-paid health insurance for abortion services.

The debate over abortion, long a hot-button issue for Democrats, has only ramped up in recent months as a slate of conservative states has moved to adopt stringent restrictions on the procedure.

Many states have banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, often around six weeks into a pregnancy, though Alabama went the furthest by completely banning the procedure unless the mother’s life is at risk.

Updated at 2:37 p.m.