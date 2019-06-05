Poll: Majority says campaign staff diversity is important

Most Americans, regardless of party affiliation, want to see more diversity in presidential campaign teams, according to a new poll.

According to the Mosaic Media Strategy Group survey, shared exclusively with The Hill, 90 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of Republicans say it's important or very important that presidential candidates hire diverse campaign teams.

Disregarding political affiliation, 79 percent of all voters think campaign staff diversity is important, according to the poll.

Younger and minority voters are driving the trend.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 said diversity is important; 96 percent of African Americans and 89 percent of Latinos agreed.

But not all voters for whom campaign diversity is important say that factor will decide their vote.

Three-quarters of Democratic-leaning voters said they're more likely to vote for a candidate with a diverse campaign team. Overall, 60 percent of all voters said staff diversity could affect their vote.

Only 3 percent of Democratic voters and 9 percent of Republican voters said staff diversity doesn't matter.

The poll of 1,029 respondents was conducted during the first quarter of 2019 by Mosaic Media Strategy Group, which specializes in polling hard-to-reach communities, particularly Hispanic and Asian and Pacific Islander voters.