Planned Parenthood slams Biden over support for 'discriminatory' abortion policy

Planned Parenthood slammed Former Vice President Joe Biden for his support of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal money from being used to cover some abortion costs.

The reproductive health organization called the policy "discriminatory" and "strongly encouraged" Biden to rethink his position.

“To support the Hyde Amendment is to block people — particularly women of color and women with low incomes — from accessing safe, legal abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a tweeted statement. "As abortion access is being restricted and pushed out of reach in states around the country, it is unacceptable for a candidate to support policies that further restrict abortion.”

“We strongly encourage Joe Biden to speak to the people whose lives are impacted by this discriminatory policy and reevaluate his position,” the group added.

From the Hyde Amendment to abortion bans, attacks on abortion access must stop. We deserve a president who agrees: EVERYONE deserves access to safe, legal abortion. #BeBoldEndHyde pic.twitter.com/aOAwx6AfYw — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 5, 2019

Campaign aides to Biden confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday that Biden supports the controversial rule, but his campaign also said he would consider repealing it if abortion access that was established under Roe v. Wade were threatened. His position was first reported by NBC News.

He differs on the issue from several 2020 presidential candidates, many of whom expressed their opposition to the Hyde Amendment on Wednesday.

His position was also condemned by pro-choice advocacy organization NARAL.

In recent polls, Biden has consistently been the frontrunner of two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.