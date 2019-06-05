Texas Dem voters would rather see O'Rourke run for Cornyn's Senate seat than 2020 presidency

Most Democratic voters in Texas would rather see former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) challenge John Cornyn John CornynTrump, GOP edge closer to confrontation on tariffs Trump, GOP edge closer to confrontation on tariffs GOP divided over how to stop Trump's trade wars MORE for his Senate seat in 2020 than continue his run for the White House, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters said the former Texas congressman should abandon his presidential ambitions for 2020 and pursue Cornyn’s Senate seat instead.

Less than half as many respondents — 27 percent — said he should continue his run for the White House, the poll found.

O’Rourke also placed second among the slate of candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination, taking 16 percent support of those polled. The figure is roughly half as much as that of frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE's, who notched 30 percent support in the Quinnipiac poll.

Still, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week House panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger MORE (I-Vt.) trails O’Rourke in the poll by only 1 point, well within the poll’s 5.8 percent margin of error for Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters.

O’Rourke gained national prominence last year during his closely watched, though unsuccessful, bid to oust Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump, GOP edge closer to confrontation on tariffs Trump, GOP edge closer to confrontation on tariffs Trump floats new emergency declaration to impose Mexico tariffs MORE (R-Texas). The close race ultimately prompted speculation over whether O'Rourke would jump into the presidential race or mount a second Senate bid in 2020 against Cornyn, who is up for re-election.

O’Rourke announced in March that he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination, quashing hopes of a Senate campaign. So far, a handful of Democrats have jumped into the race to challenge Cornyn, including M.J. Hegar, a retired Air Force major and former House candidate.

But O’Rourke’s campaign has struggled to gain the same kind of traction that his 2018 Senate bid did, lingering in the low single digits in recent national polls.

In recent weeks, he has appeared more frequently on national television and has rolled out a handful of policy proposals, as he looks to regain momentum in the primary contest.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted from May 29-June 4, among 1,159 Texas voters and includes surveys of 407 Democratic and Democratic leaning voters in the state.