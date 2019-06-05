Hickenlooper fundraises off of viral moment he was booed for anti-socialism stance

Presidential hopeful and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump warns GOP not to challenge him on tariffs The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump warns GOP not to challenge him on tariffs Blame ultra-liberal policies for California's free fall MORE (D) sent out a fundraising blast to supporters Wednesday citing a viral moment from the weekend when he was booed for saying "socialism is not the answer" to defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpYouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment YouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment US officials respond to China blaming Trump admin for derailing trade negotiations MORE.

Hickenlooper had said at the California Democratic Party convention that Republicans would use socialism to try to paint the party as out of touch.

“A lot of people in the crowd didn’t want to hear that simple truth, and responded with boos—but John didn’t back down. He stood tall and declared ‘if we’re not careful, we’re going to help re-elect the worst president in history,’” the email said. “Beating Donald Trump next year will require us to stand up and tell the hard truths, even when they’re not popular.”

John @Hickenlooper is booed at the California Democratic convention for saying: "Socialism is not the answer." pic.twitter.com/jxnJPubJ0q — The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2019

Hickenlooper, who compiled a centrist record while working with Republican state lawmakers during his two terms as Colorado’s governor, doubled down on his intention to address issues prioritized by the progressive wing but vowed he would not embrace “socialist policies.”

“Look, we can all agree on this: We need a health care system that works for all Americans. We need a bold response to climate change. We need an economy that puts workers and small businesses first. We need to make all of these a reality,” the email read. “But embracing socialist policies isn’t the way to get there.”

Hickenlooper has struggled to gain traction in a crowded primary field that already boasts 24 contenders, many of whom have greater name recognition and heftier campaign bank accounts than the Colorado Democrat.

However, he defended his campaign’s approach in an interview with The Hill after he was booed Saturday.

“If we don't draw a clear distinction between Democrats and our candidates and socialism, the Republicans will paint us into a corner that we can't get out of,” Hickenlooper said. “Massive government expansions may not be strictly speaking socialism, but trust me: Republicans will make it seem like socialism. In places like Ohio and Michigan and North Carolina and Wisconsin, places we have to win to beat Trump, we'll be starting out ten yards behind.”