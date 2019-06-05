Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE (D-Mass.) invoked President Trump Donald John TrumpYouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment YouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment US officials respond to China blaming Trump admin for derailing trade negotiations MORE and former President Obama at an Indiana town hall on Wednesday when asked whether she was electable enough to beat Trump.

"You know, I remember when people said Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump dives headfirst into British politics Obama praises owner of viral rainbow turban celebrating Pride: 'You've got a lot to be proud of' Obama praises owner of viral rainbow turban celebrating Pride: 'You've got a lot to be proud of' MORE couldn’t be elected. I remember when people said Donald Trump couldn’t be elected, and here we are," Warren told MSNBC's Chris Hayes at a town hall in Fort Wayne, Ind.

"Elections are about getting in there and fighting for it," she continued. "I got in this race because an America that keeps working better and better and better for a thinner slice at the top isn’t going to work. We can’t sustain this."

"I’m in this fight to make this America, to make this government in Washington, work for everyone. That’s my job. That’s why I’m here," she said.

The progressive senator dived deep into her policy proposals on Wednesday, a strategy that appears to have benefited her in the packed Democratic primary.

A Morning Consult survey released on Tuesday showed Warren breaking double digits at 10 percent, while her progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week House panel sets Medicare for all hearing for next week Sanders endorses Lipinski's progressive primary challenger MORE's (I-Vt.) support fell 1 point to 19 percent.

Warren has introduced a series of policy-specific plans, including a proposal to invest $2 trillion in green research, manufacturing and exporting green energy technology.