Poll: More Americans say abortion stance would stop them from voting for candidates

More Americans in a new poll say they wouldn’t vote for a candidate who doesn’t share their views on abortion, a critical issue rising among women as conservative legislatures pass strict abortion restrictions.

Three in 10 Americans said that they would only vote for a candidate running for a major office position if they shared the same views on abortion, according to the CNN poll released Thursday.

That percentage is higher than any time CNN has polled on this topic since 1996, the network noted.

Gender was the biggest contributing factor in the poll, not political party, it added.

Thirty-three percent of all women — including 42 percent of independent women and 39 percent of non-white women — consider abortion a critical issue.

Only 26 percent of men said the same in the poll.

That compares to the 33 percent of independents, 29 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of Republicans who said that abortion views are a decisive factor for potential candidates.

Twenty percent overall say they don't see abortion as a major issue. Forty-five percent said they would consider a candidate’s stance on abortion, but would not base their votes on it, according to the CNN poll.

The poll was released after Democratic frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE's campaign confirmed Wednesday that he still supports a controversial ban prohibiting the use of federal funds for certain abortion services.

He is the only Democrat running for president in 2020 who supports the Hyde Amendment.

Contenders vying for the party's nomination distanced themselves from Biden’s stance.

Other front-runners, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Tucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Hillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance GOP spokeswoman says she sees 'quite a few Mussolinis' in 2020 Democratic field MORE (D-N.Y.), have all said they support repealing it. The Democratic National Committee also included repealing the Hyde Amendment in its 2016 platform.

The poll also comes after a series of GOP-majority legislatures in Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and other sates enacted laws sharply restricting abortion access.

The laws were designed to challenge the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS May 28 through 31 among a random national sample of 1,006 adults. It has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.