Moulton: Trump has failed to maintain 'unbreakable' bond he stressed in D-Day anniversary remarks

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonTapper presses 2020 Democrat Seth Moulton over 'cop out' on Biden's Iraq War vote Moulton: 'If this country wasn't racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor' Moulton: I'll do 'whatever I can' to address gun violence MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, hammered President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi privately told Democrats she wants Trump 'in prison': report Pelosi privately told Democrats she wants Trump 'in prison': report Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE Thursday morning, saying he’s failed to maintain an “unbreakable” bond with allies in Europe.

“The president talked, he was actually fairly presidential for a change, but he talked about unbreakable bonds. It’s important to remember that bonds are breakable. One of our most important allies in the Second World War was Russia, and then they became our enemy, our greatest enemy of the last 75 years,” Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, said on CNN's "New Day."

“So, trust among allies matters. Keeping up relationships, keeping up the bonds that we have built matters. And this president has failed to do that.”

Moulton has struggled to gain traction since launching his presidential campaign in April. He is seeking to use his foreign policy experience and time in the military to differentiate himself from a crowded primary field.

His comments come after Trump joined world leaders in Normandy, France, earlier Thursday in honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

“To all of our friends and partners: Our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war, and proven in the blessings of peace,” Trump said. “Our bond is unbreakable.”

The president, however, has tested traditionally strong relationships with a slate of European allies, repeatedly pushing several to boost defense spending as part of their NATO commitment, slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and criticizing some for seeking to forge relationships with adversaries like Russia and North Korea.