Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead among 2020 Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead over the rest of the Democratic presidential primary field as he continues to outpace his opponents, according to a new survey released Thursday.

Roughly 27 percent of those surveyed who say they will vote in their states Democratic presidential primary or caucus said Biden is their first choice, according to the Economist–YouGov poll.

Another 16 percent said Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health MORE (I-Vt.) is their first choice and 11 percent preferred Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Tucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE (D-Mass.).

ADVERTISEMENT

No other candidate breaks double digits in the survey. The poll did show New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment 2020 Democrats distance themselves from Biden over Hyde Amendment De Blasio: Anti-Semitism is a 'right-wing movement' MORE (D), who announced his presidential bid last month, receiving 2 percent of respondents votes as their first choice, a notable rise from previous polling.

Biden emerged as the top choice among male and female Democratic primary and caucus voters, as well as those who identified as white, black and Hispanic. He topped his competition among older voters above the age of 45, though he was beaten by Sanders among younger voters aged 18-44 as the Vermont senator continues to energize the party’s young progressive flank.

Biden holds a 12-point lead over the rest of the field when the voters are asked which contenders they would consider supporting and were allowed to pick more than one candidate.

About 53 percent of voters would consider backing Biden with 41 percent saying they would weigh backing Warren. Another 40 percent would consider supporting Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE (D-Calif.) and 39 percent would mull voting for Sanders.

Biden and Sanders had consistently finished first and second in national and state polls prior to Thursday’s survey.

The polling comes as the former vice president faces a string of recent criticisms from some Democrats.

Biden drew the ire of several of his 2020 opponents and abortion rights groups after his campaign confirmed his support for the Hyde amendment, which prevents government health care programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

Biden was also criticized after it was revealed his camp lifted passages from other sources for his education and climate platforms.

The Economist–YouGov poll surveyed 1195 registered voters from June 2-4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

This report was updated to clarify who voters first choice in the survey.