Poll: Biden holds 12-point lead among 2020 Democrats as Warren rises

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE holds a 12-point lead over the rest of the Democratic presidential primary field as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Tucker Carlson touts Warren's 'economic patriotism' plan, says some ideas 'make obvious sense' Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability MORE (D-Mass.) has risen above other top-tier competitors, according to a new survey released Thursday.

Nearly 53 percent of those surveyed who say they will vote in their states Democratic presidential primary or caucus said they would consider voting for Biden, while 41 percent said they would consider backing Warren, according to a new Economist–YouGov poll.

Though Biden has consistently maintained a strong lead over the rest of the Democratic pack, the poll marks an improvement for Warren, who led other top contenders like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Warren invokes Obama, Trump when asked about electability Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Overnight Health Care: Biden infuriates abortion-rights groups with stance on Hyde Amendment | Trump tightens restrictions on fetal tissue research | Democrats plan event to scrutinize Trump's mental health Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE (D-Calif.), whom 39 and 40 percent of respondents respectively said they would consider backing.

Respondents were able to note more than one candidate they would consider backing in their state's primary or caucus.

Biden and Sanders had consistently finished first and second in national and state polls prior to Thursday’s survey.

The top tier of candidates gaining voters consideration is followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe first 'pop culture' president Buttigieg, O'Rourke to meet with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta Buttigieg, O'Rourke to meet with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta MORE with 32 percent, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Hillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance MORE (D-N.J.) with 22 percent, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) with 21 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCandidates should follow Sen. Harris's lead on maternal health Biden campaign confirms he supports Hyde Amendment Biden campaign confirms he supports Hyde Amendment MORE (D-Minn.) with 11 percent and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance GOP spokeswoman says she sees 'quite a few Mussolinis' in 2020 Democratic field MORE (D-N.Y.) with 10 percent.

No other candidate gained double-digit support in the poll.

Biden emerged as the top choice among male and female Democratic primary and caucus voters, as well as those who identified as white, black and Hispanic. He topped his competition among older voters above the age of 45, though he was beaten by Sanders among younger voters aged 18-44 as the Vermont senator continues to energize the party’s young progressive flank.

The former vice president has faced a string of recent criticisms.

Biden drew the ire of several of his 2020 opponents and abortion rights groups after his campaign confirmed his support for the Hyde Amendment, which prevents government health care programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

Biden was also criticized after it was revealed his camp lifted passages from other sources for his education and climate platforms.

The Economist–YouGov poll surveyed 1195 registered voters from June 2 to 4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.