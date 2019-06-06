Justice Democrats endorses seven House members' reelection bids

Justice Democrats, a liberal advocacy group, on Thursday endorsed seven incumbent House members in their 2020 reelection bids.

The progressive organization endorsed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Hillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach On The Money: US, Mexico fail to get deal on tariffs | Trump says 'not nearly enough' progress | Dems needle GOP to buck Trump on trade | SEC approves new financial adviser rule MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Hillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Freshman Democrats call on McConnell to hold vote on election reform bill MORE (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibMajority in Michigan is against impeaching Trump: poll Majority in Michigan is against impeaching Trump: poll Rashida Tlaib tears up during hearing on white supremacy reading death threats sent to her MORE (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyHillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Hillicon Valley: YouTube to ban extremist videos | Company in firestorm over conservative commentator | Big tech braces for antitrust showdown | Study finds Russian trolls more effective than thought | Democrats want answers on medical data breach Freshman Democrats call on McConnell to hold vote on election reform bill MORE (D-Mass.), Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalBiden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance Biden infuriates abortion rights groups with Hyde stance House panel sets 'Medicare for All' hearing for next week MORE (D-Wash.), Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump savors British teas, tiaras while armed with Twitter The Hill's Morning Report - Trump savors British teas, tiaras while armed with Twitter Democrats keep censure for Trump on the table MORE (D-Calif.) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.).

“We are proud to re-endorse some of the strongest voices in the Democratic Party for solutions that match the scale of our country’s problems,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These leaders have all brought a breath of fresh air to a party that for too long was simply catering to Wall Street donors, Republicans, and piecemeal solutions. Justice Democrats are going to continue fighting to elect new leadership inside the party, shift the terrain of what’s considered politically possible, and create a party that’s accountable to its voters, not corporate donors.”

Justice Democrats made waves in the 2018 midterms election by supporting Ocasio-Cortez in her unexpected primary win against longtime Democratic New York congressman Joseph Crowley.

Although Thursday's endorsements are all for progressive incumbents, the group said it will support more primary challengers to House incumbents in safe blue districts in 2020, and has made Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) its first target.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) pushed back against groups with similar goals in March, warning would-be campaign vendors that the party wouldn't award contracts to political firms working for primary challengers.

"The DCCC is using financial leverage to try and stop leaders like Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rising in the party through primary challenges," Rojas said in a statement at the time.